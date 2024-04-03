Massachusetts

Mass General Brigham changing infant neglect report policy

Hospitals within the Mass General Brigham system will now require written consent before conducting a drug test on the expectant mother or infant, in most cases

By Staff Reports

The Mass General Brigham Hospital system is making a major change and it will impact their youngest patients.

The hospital will no longer report suspected abuse or neglect to the state solely if a newborn baby tests positive for drugs after birth.

Instead, hospitals will now require written consent before conducting a drug test on the expectant mother or infant, in most cases.

Mass General Brigham said the move is to address the "racial and ethnic inequities" present in healthcare, adding that substance abuse disorder in the context of pregnancy more "disproportionately affects Black individuals."

