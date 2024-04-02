Brother arrested in Maine days after fatal shooting at Brockton home

A man who'd been at large in the deadly shooting of his older brother at a Brockton, Massachusetts, home on Easter Sunday has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, is believed to have fatally shot 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu in the chest, killing him, at a home on Hoover Avenue, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office has previously said.

Brockton police confirmed Tuesday that Jeremiah Abreu, who'd been wanted on a murder charge, has been arrested.

Abreu was arrested in Lewiston, Maine, about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. The U.S. Marshals Service and Maine State Police took him into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest or when he would face extradition back to Massachusetts.

Two other people — 24-year-old Sirick Amado, also a brother of Sedrick Abreu, and 26-year-old Antonio Dejesus — have also been arrested in the case.

The shooting happened at about 2:17 a.m. at a home on Hoover Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the older Abreu shot in the chest, prosecutors said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting isn't believed to be a random act of violence, authorities have said.

Amado and Dejesus appeared in court Monday to face weapon and accessory to murder charges, where a judge ordered them held without bail until a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

Amado's attorney asked for surveillance video to be made public — he said it would prove his client did not have a gun or hand one to the suspected shooter.

But prosecutors said surveillance video that investigators had reviewed showed Jeremiah Abreu, Amado and Dejesus waiting outside a home on Hoover Avenue and Amado handing his brother the gun. After shooting his brother, prosecutors said, Jeremiah Abreu handed the gun to Dejesus.

Friends said Sedrick Abreu had just returned home from celebrating his grandmother's birthday on Saturday night.

"He was just there, all happy, and then hours later he’s gone," Tiara Martin said. "It's just a tragic, tragic loss."

She said he was always happy and "literally amazing."