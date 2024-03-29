Mass. hospitals beginning to drop mask requirements

Massachusetts hospitals are beginning to drop mask requirements as rates of respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19 continue to fall.
On Friday, Tufts Medicine and Mass General Brigham sent emails to their staff and patients stating that masking will no longer be mandatory. MGB and Tufts instituted masking again in December as a way to mitigate infections.
