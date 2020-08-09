Local

Wells Harbor

Mass. Man's Body Recovered in Maine After Report of Sailboat Adrift

The man was identified as 61-year-old Robert Rasche of Bellingham, Massachusetts

Maine authorities say the body of a Massachusetts man was found in the Webhannet River after authorities responded to a report of an unoccupied sailboat.

Maine Marine Patrol identified the man Sunday as 61-year-old Robert Rasche of Bellingham, Massachusetts.

Officials say Marine Patrol received a report around 11 a.m. Saturday of the unoccupied 21-foot sailboat adrift in the river.

Officers searched by boat while a Marine Patrol pilot flew surveillance and spotted Rasche's body below Mile Road near Wells Harbor at 2:30 p.m., officials said.

His body was recovered by Marine Patrol officers aboard the patrol vessel 'Impact' and brought to shore in Wells Harbor. It was then taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department, Wells Ocean Rescue, Wells Harbormaster and the US Coast Guard were all involved in the search.

