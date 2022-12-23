Local

Massachusetts

Travel Trouble: Storm Snarling Traffic on Roads, Impacting Flights in Mass.

At Boston Logan International Airport, where Massport officials had urged holiday travelers to arrive early, there was a long line for bag check and at TSA before sunrise

By Mary Markos, Alysha Palumbo and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Friday before Christmas is always a major travel day, but people hitting the roads and heading to the airport were dealing with major issues as a powerful storm was making it tough to get around.

The worst of the wind and rain was hitting Friday morning, causing ponding on highways and buffeting cars and trucks on the road.

Several crashes were reported before sunrise.

An unoccupied pickup truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts, was crushed by a shipping container amid high winds and downpours overnight, police said Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. They warned about dangerous driving conditions.




And there was no guarantee that their flights would even take off with the weather -- there were about 230 flight cancellations at Logan.

Today (Friday): Windswept downpours with gusts over 50 mph causing power outages. High in the 50s until a quick freeze this evening 6-8 PM. Overnight Friday Night: Early snow showers, icy spots, frigid wind gusting to 40 mph with a subzero wind chill. Actual lows in the teens by dawn. Saturday: Very cold wind under fair sky, Cape/Island snow showers. Highs in the 20s, wind chill 10s. Sunday: Continued cold with a biting breeze, sunny. Highs in the 20s, wind chill 10s.

College student Adrianne Caracioni wasn't sure she would make it home to Kansas City for Christmas.

"I spent the night here, they put me on a flight this morning -- two flights, one to Detroit and then Detroit to Kansas City -- but the first one was expecting to take a little bit longer because of the weather and so I was going to miss my connection," she said, adding, "I'm just hoping to be able to make it in time for Christmas and be able to see my family.”

Meanwhile, around the state, tens of thousands of people were without power.

Power outages were being reported statewide in Massachusetts Friday morning as a major storm slammed the area.

Later Friday, temperatures are going to drop fast, and that's expected to bring travel conditions on the roads from bad to worse.

Public works officials in the region have said they have been staffing up and preparing for it but the heavy, windswept rain makes it hard to treat the roads before it freezes over. They were asking people not to drive, but if you have to go out, be careful and avoid backroads whenever possible.

"Once this weather turns, we'll get the crash-freezing, which will be a concern. I'm sure we'll get motor vehicle accidents out of that," said Carys Luftigs, Needham's director of public works.

