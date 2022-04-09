Local

COVID testing

Mass. to Distribute At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Food Banks

By Thea DiGiammerino

An image of rapid COVID-19 at home testing kits.
Joe Little

Massachusetts will distribute one million home COVID tests to food banks to help improve access to testing.

The Baker Administration said that the test kit deliveries started this week to eight of the largest food banks in Massachusetts, which serve 850,000 people across the Commonwealth.

The distribution builds on the 10 million test kits that have been given to schools, early education programs, emergency shelters and other organizations since January.

The food banks will distribute the tests alongside the food they provide. Food insecurity has been a persistent problem exacerbated by the pandemic, and with food prices increasing, these organizations are being stretched to provide what families need.

Here is a list of the organizations receiving test kits:

  • Greater Boston Food Bank
  • Worcester County Food Bank
  • The Food Bank of Western MA
  • Merrimack Valley Food Bank
  • Community Servings
  • Daily Table
  • Food for Free
  • About Fresh

For more information about COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts, click here.

