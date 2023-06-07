Air quality map: How much is smoke affecting your town?

Wildfires burning in Canada are sending plumes of smoke south, dramatically worsening the air quality for millions of people this week, including across New England

Haze cast a pall on Boston on Tuesday and blanketed New York City on Wednesday, producing some shocking images.

Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky behind the Empire State Building, One Vanderbilt and the Chrysler Building in New York City, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, June 6, 2023.

Air quality remained bad enough on Wednesday in parts of New England to prompt a poor air quality alert for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The map below from the EPA shows current air quality conditions — on Wednesday afternoon, most of Massachusetts had air quality that was either moderate (in yellow) or unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange).

Most of Connecticut had unhealthy or very unhealthy air quality, though it didn't reach the hazardous distinction that New York City was dealing with. Northern New England, except for western Vermont, had good air quality.

In the Boston area, a breeze Wednesday afternoon should improve the air quality.

Today: Sun & building clouds, fresh breeze, chance shower. Highs 65-70°. Overnight Tonight: Variable clouds. Lows around 50°. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with developing scattered midday/PM showers. Highs in the 60s.

Both the surface wind and the steering wind aloft driving the plumes of smoke are directly linked to a large, very slow storm that continues to be stalled over Nova Scotia. As bundles of energy wrap around the storm’s counter-clockwise flow of air, dropping south over New England, rounds of clouds and showers blossom in that atmospheric energy, which is why our First Alert Team expects morning sprinkles and afternoon scattered showers to continue as the theme Wednesday through Friday.