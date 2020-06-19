Massachusetts Communities Marking Juneteenth

Dozens of rallies and marches are planned through the weekend recognizing the end of slavery in the United States.

"Juneteenth, for me, is a celebration of Black history," activist Monica Cannon-Grant said. "It's still going to be the day that we were semi-free, it's just that slavery and racism just look different in 2020. As a Black person living in the city of Boston in Massachusetts, we're not free."

Black organizers and activists explain the history of Juneteenth in Boston and why this year feels different, after George Floyd’s death and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Who wants to celebrate slavery, you know? Put that behind us, forget that," Chairperson of the Boston Juneteenth Committee Jumaada Smith said. "We have a history. We have to realize what happened to us. Everybody came over on a boat but we came over in a different way."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he would support Juneteenth being made a holiday, but said the decision needs to be made at the state level.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth gets its name from the combination of June and Nineteenth and is celebrated annually on June 19. It's also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day. Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, announcing enslaved people "shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free," but the proclamation didn’t immediately apply in certain areas, including secessionist states like Texas, which had left the Union and joined the Confederacy during the Civil War.

It took another two years for the change to be enacted in Texas. The Civil War ended in April 1865 and two months later, on June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, with Granger saying, "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free."

Juneteenth Events

Friday, June 19

Malden Flag Raising: A virtual flag raising to proclaim Juneteenth is planned for 9 a.m.

New Bedford Drive for Justice: The drive starts at 11:30 a.m. at 13 Logan St., New Bedford as various organizations, public officials, activists, and communities around the nation to commemorate Juneteenth with a National Day of Action.

Dorchester Black Lives Matter Rally: A rally for Black Lives Matter is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Townfield Park in Dorchester.

FPZ Juneteenth Celebration: A peaceful celebration of Juneteenth with a gentle yoga session is planned at 3 p.m. in the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

Salem Juneteenth March: A peaceful march to commemorate Juneteenth is slated for 3:30 p.m. in the Salem Commons, 30 Washington Square, Salem.

Boston Community Standout: A community stand out, sponsored by Greatest Minds and the National College Black Aliance, is set for 4 p.m. at 467 Blue Hill Ave., Grove Hall, Boston.

Boston Silent Vigil: A silent vigil for Black Lives Matter, sponsored by Brookside Community Health, is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Brookside Community Health Center, 3297 Washington St., Boston.

Lowell Juneteenth: A Juneteenth Celebration in planned in Lowell at 4 p.m. at Armory Park, 40 Westford St., Lowell.

Boston Funk the Police: Mass Action Against Police Brutality in Boston hosts a “Funk the Police-Juneteenth Edition,” billed as a musical speak out and rally. It will also aim to raise money to send local families to the national mothers march in Minneapolis on July 12. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at Ronan Park, 135 Adams St., Dorchester.

Milton Juneteenth: A Juneteenth Rally and March to encourage anti-racist education in Milton Public Schools, hosted by the Milton Educators Association, is set for 5 p.m. at Kelly Field, Milton.

Framingham BLM Standout: A Black Lives Matter March and Standout, hosted by the First Parish Framingham, UU, Black Lives Matter Acton, and the Framingham High School Black Student Union, will be held at 5 p.m. on Route 126 and Rte 135 at the MBTA Commuter Rail Station.

Holden BLM Protest: A protest and standout in downtown Holden is slated for 5 p.m. at 80 Jamieson Rd, Holden.

Chelmsford Rally for Reform: A Rally for Reform to celebrate Juneteenth is planned for 5:45 p.m. at Chelmsford Center, 16 Boston Rd., Chelmsford.

Andover Juneteenth: The Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices and Allies present a rally and gathering for Juneteenth at 6 p.m. at Doherty Field in Andover.

Brookline Rally for Change: A Juneteenth Rally for Change is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Coolidge Corner in Brookline.

Somerville Candlelight Vigil: A candlelight vigil to commemorate Juneteenth is planned for 8:30 p.m. at the East Somerville Library, 115 Broadway, Somerville.

Boston Juneteenth Night of Reflection: Mass Action Against Police Brutality holds a “Funk the Police-Juneteenth Edition” Night of Reflection - details forthcoming.

Saturday, June 20

Lynn Prevent the Cycle: Simultaneous demonstrations, sponsored by the North Shore Juneteenth Association, will be held in Wyoma Square, Market Basket Rotary, Lynn City Hall, Red Rock Park, Boston Street Stop and Shop, and Central Square at 11 a.m.

Hampton NH Stand Up to Racism: A protest to denounce racism is planned from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Boardwalk Café, 139 Ocean Blvd, Hampton Beach, NH.

Cambridge Defend Black Lives: A rally to support Black communities is scheduled for 1 p.m. Demonstrators will march from the Cambridge Common to Kendall Sq., Cambridge.

Rockland Black Lives Matter: A rally in solidarity with Black Lives Matter is slated for 2 p.m. at Union and Market Streets in Rockland.

Boston Peoples Forum: A People's Forum to create space for people to talk about the rallies over the last two weeks will be held at 3 p.m. at Playstead Field, Franklin Park, Boston.

Sunday, June 21

Boston Fight for Justice: A March and Speak Out, hosted by the Answer Coalition Boston and PSL Boston - Party for Socialism and Liberation, is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Franklin Park, Boston.

Monday, June 22

Roxbury Juneteenth for Rayshard Brooks: Violence In Boston Inc. and Black Lives Matter Boston will host a march from the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center to the State House demanding that Gov. Charlie Baker reallocate funding from police to social justice and violence prevention from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

West Roxbury Vigil: A weekly vigil for Black Lives is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the Holy Name Rotary, West Roxbury.