Most Marijuana Vape Products Quarantined by Mass. Health Officials

Among the products affected by the quarantine are "vape pens, vape cartridges, aerosol products, and inhalers," according to a statement from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission

By Asher Klein

Bakers_Vape_Ban_to_Be_Lifted_for_Medical_Marijuana_Users.jpg

A quarantine was ordered for most marijuana vaping products in Massachusetts Tuesday, extending the state's efforts to control vaping products amid a nationwide epidemic of lung injuries.

Exempt from the quarantine are medical marijuana products designed specifically for devices for medical marijuana flower vaping, the state Cannabis Control Commission said. Massachusetts' ban on vape-related products for medical marijuana users was lifted as the quarantine went into effect.

Among the products affected by the commission's quarantine order are "vape pens, vape cartridges, aerosol products, and inhalers," according to a statement from the agency.

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

High School Football 14 hours ago

Mass. H.S. Football Roundup: St. John’s Prep Champions Again

Massachusetts Dec 7

AT&T Tech Helps Widow Recover Photos She Accidentally Deleted

The commission noted that federal health investigators are examining whether vitamin E acetate, which may be found in legal marijuana products, is causing the lung injuries that have sickened hundreds of people in Massachusetts and many more across the country.

The Cannabis Control Commission's quarantine order requires businesses that offer marijuana vape or aerosolization products not to sell them, unless they are designed only to vaporize marijuana flowers for patients with a medical use for it.

It's the latest measure that Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has taken since he declared a public health emergency over vaping and banned vaping-related products for four months.

The vape industry has challenged those actions in court.

Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us