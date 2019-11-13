Massachusetts Man Charged in Shooting Death of Father

A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his own father

98887976
Getty Images

A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his own father.

Brian Nay, of Springfield, was held without bail after pleading not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh says officers responded to a home in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call from a man who said he shot his father in the leg.

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

High School Football 14 hours ago

Mass. H.S. Football Roundup: St. John’s Prep Champions Again

Massachusetts Dec 7

AT&T Tech Helps Widow Recover Photos She Accidentally Deleted

The 62-year-old victim was found on the porch and died of his injuries. Police did not disclose his name but said he was the 32-year-old suspect's father.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not say what sparked the shooting other than to call it a case of domestic violence.

Copyright A
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us