Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Boston University: Report

The posters were placed apparently in response to the Boston Anarchist Bookfair that was scheduled to be held on campus

An organization that tracks the online activity of extremist groups says a neo-Nazi group has posted a video showing members placing recruitment posters around a Massachusetts university.

The Site Intelligence Group said Monday the neo-Nazi group, The Base, posted a 46-second video on Saturday showing members spraying different surfaces with adhesive spray and applying the group's propaganda posters around Boston University.

The posters were placed apparently in response to the Boston Anarchist Bookfair that was scheduled to be held on campus. The bookfair was ultimately moved to a different location off campus.

The Boston Anarchist Bookfair says its goal is to "destroy capitalism, imperialism, patriarchy, heterosexism, racism, colonialism, statism and all other forms of oppression."

The Base referred to the bookfair as a "communist gathering."

