Snow-Covered Roads Contribute to Numerous Car Crashes in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Slick conditions contributed to several car crashes in Massachusetts on Monday after New England's first widespread snowstorm of the season created hazardous traveling conditions.

From snow to slush, slippery conditions were rampant after the storm delivered several inches of snow overnight, followed by showers in some towns. The snowy weather is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Two right lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Weston were shut down on Monday afternoon due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. There was no word on any injuries.

Shortly before noon, New Hampshire State Police were called to a crash on Interstate 93 north in Manchester. A box truck had apparently slid on the road and into the guardrail after being cut off by a pickup truck. The box truck rolled over and slid down the embankment onto its roof.

Two lanes of I-93 remained closed for about three hours while police worked to remove the vehicle. There was no immediate word on injuries.

On Monday morning, minor injuries were reported on Interstate 95 northbound in Boxford after a single-vehicle rollover crash. Part of the road was temporarily closed as authorities investigated.

In Haverhill, a bus crashed into a median on Interstate 495 north at Route 97. Just 10 miles away in Methuen, a car crashed into a median on I-495 south, just before Route 213. No injuries were reported in either crash.

A minivan spun out on Route 2 in Acton, where several inches of snow were reported.

Another crash was reported on I-95 in Newburyport, just after the Whittier Bridge. Bridges tend to freeze faster than roads, so drivers were urged to take extra precautions.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to give plenty of stopping distance due to the slick roads.