Woman Shot in Leg While Getting into Car in Quiet Canton, Mass. Neighborhood

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg while getting into her car in a quiet Canton, Massachusetts neighborhood Monday night.

Authorities said they received a call of shots fired at about 10 p.m. in the area of York Street and Ledgewood Drive. There, they found a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries after she was struck by a bullet.

Police say the woman, who was visiting a home in the area, was hit in the calf by a bullet as she was getting into her car. She was transported to local hospital.

Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz said a person in a car was shooting at another vehicle, and that the woman appears to be an innocent victim.

“We surmised that two cars were probably involved and one car was shooting at another and the poor woman was an innocent victim that’s what it looks like right now,” Berkowitz said.

A large police presence was seen during the response, but the scene has since been cleared. One neighbor told NBC10 Boston and necn that he heard loud noises that were later revealed as gunshots.

"We thought it was fireworks because we heard several crackles," said Bill Barron. "It was more than one, I’m pretty sure."

Further details were not immediately available. It was unclear if the woman received treatment for her injury.

The investigation was ongoing.