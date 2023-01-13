Local

Holbook

Massive Fire Tears Through Holbrook Home

By Matt Fortin and Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire was tearing through a home in Holbrook, Massachusetts, early Friday morning on Belcher Street.

Massive flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, as smoke billowed from the house.

Firefighters have spent several hours at the scene, working to get the fire under control.

The state fire marshal's office said it was working with local officials to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The agency could not immediately provide additional information.

