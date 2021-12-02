2 People in Police Custody After Fleeing Crash Scene in Holbrook

Police have taken two people into custody after they allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Holbrook, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The vehicle crashed on North Franklin Street shortly after 10 a.m., police said. Two occupants of the crashed vehicle reportedly fled the scene and police were searching the area for them.

Around 10:40 a.m., aerial footage showed police taking two people into custody on Longmeadow Road.

Footage from the crash scene showed a white car that crashed into a rock wall in the side yard of a building under construction. Multiple local and state police cruisers were on scene.

No further information was immediately available.