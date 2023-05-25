Local

Boston Police Department

WATCH LIVE: Mayor, Police Commissioner Discussing Safety in Boston

This story will be updated later with remarks from the city and public safety officials

Boston city and police officials are holding a news conference to speak about community safety.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox will host the news conference at 12:30 p.m. A live stream will be provided on this story.

Thursday's news conference will come on the heels of a number of violent incidents in the city.

On Monday, a man was shot and killed in broad daylight near a middle school in Dorchester, drawing a large police response and prompting officials to shut down a busy roadway for several hours and place the school in "safe mode."

A day later, multiple intersections were closed down in Dorchester as police searched for a suspect following reports of shots fired. No one was hurt in the incident. Surveillance footage showed a man shooting a gun in a busy intersection, in broad daylight.

Wednesday afternoon, police in Boston said that two people were stabbed in Roslindale. Their injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

On Wednesday night, gunfire erupted on a busy street in Boston's South End neighborhood, leaving bullet casings and bullet holes all around the area. Again, no one was hit in this incident. There was, however, property damage.

