Local

Boston

WATCH: Mayor Wu to Announce Upgrades to Street Safety in Boston

She is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to announce upgrades to street safety across Boston at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Mattapan's Thetford Evans Playground.

Wu will join Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge to announce the city's "Safety Surge," a new streets program aimed at curbing speeding, reducing crashes and making neighborhoods safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike.

No further details about the program have been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston stories

Boston University 7 hours ago

Warner CEO Booed at BU as Supporters of Writers' Strike Picket Outside

Boston 16 hours ago

Vigil Remembering 4-Year-Old Mohamed Fofana Held at Castle Island: ‘I Love You So Much'

This article tagged under:

BostonMichelle WuTravel safety
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us