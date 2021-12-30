Mayor Wu to Discuss First Night Plans Amid Omicron Surge

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to speak Thursday morning on plans for the city's First Night celebration.

Wu is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. about how Boston will safely hold First Night 2022 even as the omicron variant continues to spread across the state. She'll also discuss fireworks safety, transportation changes and general public safety as well.

Boston’s First Night will be mostly normal this year, but nearly all indoor programming has been moved outside.

Masks are also required indoors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending that people stay away from large New Year's Eve gatherings this year.

"What I'm saying is, we should avoid is a [New Year's Eve] celebration where you have 30, 40 people and you don't know the vaccine status of many of the people," Fauci said. "That's something you really want to stay away from."

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, Rockport announced yesterday they’re canceling their first night due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.