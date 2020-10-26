Local

MBTA Commuter Rail Schedules to Change Amid COVID Pandemic Ridership Patterns

The changes will take effect on Monday, Nov. 2

By Melissa Buja

Amid a change of ridership patterns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is reminding customers of upcoming fall schedule changes to the Commuter Rail.

The changes, which will take effect on Monday, Nov. 2, are to accommodate regular ridership while also adapting service to accommodate for things like people's staggering work start times, the MBTA said.

The new schedules are also aimed at eliminating gaps in mid-day service and providing more options for commuters to socially distance.

The MBTA said it will use the same number of train sets and crews as last fall, but will increase its train counts on weekdays from 505 to 544. Thirty-two of the 39 new trains will be serving either Fairmount, Brockton or Lynn.

The transportation agency also said it plans to distribute service more evenly on the Providence line while also resuming the Heart to Hub Service on the Worcester line.

A full schedule can be found on the MBTA's website.

