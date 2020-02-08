MBTA Employee Killed in ‘Tragic Accident’ Involving Bus in Quincy

A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority employee is dead after a "tragic accident" involving an MBTA bus at the Quincy Center Station, transit officials announced Saturday night.

"Today, the MBTA is mourning the loss of one of our colleagues who suffered a fatal injury during a tragic accident involving an MBTA bus at the Quincy Center Station busway," General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "While the investigation continues, the T asks the public to keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers."

MBTA officials did not identify the victim or provide any details about the accident.

We know the bus crashed into at least one parked car Saturday afternoon, leaving much of the Quincy Center station blocked off for hours.

At least 20 evidence markers were spotted on the ground near the bus, where several articles of clothing were scattered.

The woman who owns the car that was hit said she walked out of work and found an unconscious woman laying on the ground.

For a brief time, buses servicing the station on Hancock Street temporarily dropped off and picked up on nearby Burgin Parkway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Poftak said the MBTA will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.