MBTA Gives Service Updates After Deadly Government Center Garage Collapse

While MBTA service remains impacted by this weekend's deadly garage collapse in Boston, the Orange Line is largely back up and running.

A portion of the Government Center garage collapsed Saturday, leaving 51-year-old Peter Monsini of South Easton dead.

The MBTA said Tuesday it has tested its trains in the tunnels and determined it is safe to resume Orange Line service, but trains will continue to bypass the Haymarket stop in both directions until further notice.

Service on the Green Line remains suspended between North Station and Government Center.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shuttle service on that stretch of the Green Line continued Tuesday night, but beginning Wednesday morning, passengers will instead be directed to use the Orange Line instead.

The MBTA says structural engineers have to continue their work assessing the tunnels that use the Green Line because most of the debris came down on the ground directly above it.

The agency estimates about 100 tons of debris fell above the subway tunnels, adding that there's no indication of any damage to the infrastructure.