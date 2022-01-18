MBTA Green Line Service Interrupted After Park Street Incident

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Green Line service was suspended Monday night between Arlington and North Station due to an issue at the Park Street station in Boston.

An MBTA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that a slow-moving Green Line train stopped short at a track switch at Park Street at Boston Common. It's not clear why this happened. We're told there was no indication of a mechanical problem.

Managers with the T will be interviewing the train operator as a part of the agency's investigation.

Seven people were onboard at the time but no one requested medical attention.

Green Line Update and Correction: Service remains suspended between Arlington and North Station due to a train that split a switch at Park St. After further investigation, the train did not derail. Customers can use the Orange Line for alternate service. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 18, 2022

MBTA passengers can use the Orange Line for alternate service, the transit agency said.

It was not immediately clear when regular service would resume.

The MBTA initially said a train had derailed but later said after further investigation, there was no derailment.

Green Line service is suspended between Arlington and North Station due to a derailment at Park St. Customers can use the Orange Line for alternate service. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 18, 2022

No other information was immediately available.