MBTA Green Line Service Interrupted After Park Street Incident

The MBTA initially said service was suspended due to a train derailment but later corrected itself saying further investigation showed a train split a switch at Park Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Diane Cho

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Green Line service was suspended Monday night between Arlington and North Station due to an issue at the Park Street station in Boston.

An MBTA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that a slow-moving Green Line train stopped short at a track switch at Park Street at Boston Common. It's not clear why this happened. We're told there was no indication of a mechanical problem.

Managers with the T will be interviewing the train operator as a part of the agency's investigation.

Seven people were onboard at the time but no one requested medical attention.

MBTA passengers can use the Orange Line for alternate service, the transit agency said.

It was not immediately clear when regular service would resume.

The MBTA initially said a train had derailed but later said after further investigation, there was no derailment.

No other information was immediately available.

