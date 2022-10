MBTA Green Line service has been restored in downtown Boston after a power problem caused a suspension durig the evening rush hour, the agency said Tuesday.

Service was temporarily suspended between Haymarket and Park Street. Riders can use the Orange Line from North Station or Haymarket to get through downtown.

An MBTA spokesperson confirmed as of 5:45 p.m. that service was restored.

Green Line Update: Service is suspended between Haymarket and Park St due to a power problem. Passengers can use the Orange Line from North Station or Haymarket through downtown. The Power Department is working on the issue at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 25, 2022