Fare hike? Gas tax? How can Mass. pay for $24.5B in MBTA repairs?

The sticker shock is setting in after the MBTA announced it needs $24.5 billion to fix the system. The question now is how Massachusetts is going to pay for it.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said fare hikes are off the table, but the executive director of the MBTA's Advisory Board, Brian Kane, said taxpayers will end up footing the bill.

"It will come from us and that's why I think it's important, once we pony up this money, we as taxpayers are getting real value for our investments," Kane said.

There are a number of ways the state could generate revenue to fix the T, from tolls to taxes.

"It's really up to the legislature to make that decision, especially state representatives," Kane said.

The last time the MBTA did a capital needs assessment, in 2019, the price tag was $10 billion. Thursday's estimate is a roughly 145% increase.

NBC 10 Boston asked state Rep. Mike Connolly what he thinks could happen.

"I think we have to think about raising revenue for the super wealthy and on large corporations," said Connolly, who represents Cambridge and Somerville.

Raising the gas tax and tolls are not out of the question, but Connolly said those come with concerns.

"Those items will be part of the conversation, although we also have to remember equity concerns around some of those items," he said.

Jarred Johnson of Transit Matters said the MBTA could also look at creative revenue streams.

"For example, they could give a developer the opportunity to build housing on top of a T station and as part of that redevelopment, have them fix up that lobby entirely. Put in new escalators and help re-do the platforms," Johnson said.

Even once they have the money, transit advocates said another challenge will be finding all of the contractors and laborers needed to do the work.