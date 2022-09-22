Local

mbta

End of the Line: MBTA Begins Disposing of Old Orange Line Cars

These are the first of 118 Orange Line cars from the legacy fleet to be permanently removed and headed for scrap, the MBTA says

By Monica Madeja and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Old MBTA Orange Line train cars that have been sitting for months at a rail yard in Medford, Massachusetts, are finally being removed.

Two flatbed trucks started carrying old cars out of Wellington Yard around 9 a.m. Thursday on their way to being disposed of. The 118 cars being scrapped are more than 40 years old -- with some in pretty bad shape.

These are the first Orange Line cars of the legacy fleet to be permanently removed and headed for scrap, the MBTA said. They are being replaced by an entirely new fleet of 152 state-of-the-art cars, dozens of which are on the rails.

This will likely come as very good news for people who live along Rivers Edge Drive in Medford and told NBC10 Boston and State Rep. Steven Ultrino, D-Malden, how the trains are more than an eyesore -- they're also a public safety hazard.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Abandoned trains can bring rats, mice, and who knows what else," Jeanmarie Gray said.

The Orange Line shutdown has been in place for just a week, but some trains have sat in Medford for months.

An MBTA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston at the time that the old cars would be retired and disposed of when there was an adequate amount of new trains available for service. 

The Middleboro scrap yard taking the old cars said they'll be taken apart piece by piece. An MBTA representative said two of the cars are going to the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Adding new cars is just one of the updates happening at the Wellington Yard as part of the Orange Line transformation program.

Orange Line stories

mbta Sep 20

Delays Reported on MBTA's Orange Line On Second Day of Restored Train Service

mbta Sep 21

One Day After Orange Line Reopens, Train Taken Out of Service Due to Door Malfunction

Boston Sep 20

Boston Keeping Some Street Changes From Orange Line Shutdown

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsorange line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us