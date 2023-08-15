Suspect in Medford attack violated probation by cutting off ankle monitor, police say

The suspect in a July assault that happened in Medford, Massachusetts, has violated his probation, and police have a warrant out for his arrest again, according to authorities.

Eighteen-year-old Nature Moncoeur, of Somerville, is the suspect in the attack on Royall Street on July 2.

Nature Moncoeur, 18, of Somerville. Moncoeur violated his probation by cutting off his GPS ankle monitor and there is an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Moncoeur is the suspect in the assault that took place on Royall St in Medford on 7/2/23.



Authorities said Monday that Moncoeur violated his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor, and they have a warrant for his arrest.

Back in July, an investigation was launched after a woman was reportedly attacked in her own driveway, after police said she was followed while on an evening walk. Authorities at the time said that the suspect grabbed her and hit her several times, but the woman fought back and screamed, sending the man away.

The woman was left with minor injuries.

“There’s no respect for life,” neighbor Joan Colangeli said following the incident. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, you could look the wrong way and somebody’s going to be annoyed.”

Moncoeur was originally arrested on July 11 in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Moncoeur has been asked to call the police department's detective unit at 781-391-6767.