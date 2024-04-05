nantucket

Men searching for deer antler sheds find human remains in Nantucket, police say

When officers arrived, they located the remains in the dense woodland off Milestone Road, according to police

Police Lights Generic NBC4_18

Two men searching for deer antler sheds Thursday in Nantucket, Massachusetts, discovered human remains, according to authorities.

Police received a call just after 5 p.m. about human remains being found near the east end of the island, Nantucket police said Friday.

When officers arrived, they located the remains in the dense woodland off Milestone Road, according to police.

"The scene was secured, processed and evidence was collected," police said in a release Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The human remains were removed and taken to the medical examiner's office, authorities said.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

More Nantucket news

nantucket Mar 29

Students in Nantucket seen in photo holding up racial slur, district says

Massachusetts Mar 5

Rare gray whale, extinct in the Atlantic for 200 years, spotted off New England

nantucket Oct 30, 2023

Video shows truck slamming into historic Nantucket fountain, driving off

This article tagged under:

nantucket
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us