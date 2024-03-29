nantucket

Students in Nantucket seen in photo holding up racial slur, district says

It's unclear if the students will be disciplined. A statement from Nantucket Public Schools didn't say what school the students attended

By Staff Reports

627311483EM054_Joe_Biden_An
Ethan Miller/Getty Images (File)

Some students in Nantucket, Massachusetts, were seen in a photo holding up what appears to be a "very inappropriate" racial slur, the district said Tuesday.

"We are sending you this message because it is essential that you know — students, parents, and Nantucket community members — that we do not condone nor will we tolerate any racial slurs or racist behavior from anyone in our school community," Nantucket Public Schools wrote in a letter to the school community.

The picture circulated on social media and was shared with other students, officials said.

While the photo was taken outside of school hours, the district said it was investigating and have started talking to students and parents.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We are looking into the details, as it is having a large impact on our student body," the district wrote. "We will be monitoring the health and well-being of our students as our investigation continues and expect there will be reparations that are suitable to the damage caused to our school community."

Nantucket Public Schools said it was considering a student forum to allow students to process the incident and talk about what can be done in the future to prevent "incidents of racial discrimination within our schools and beyond."

It's unclear if the students will be disciplined. The district's statement didn't say what school the students attended.

More Nantucket news

Massachusetts Mar 5

Rare gray whale, extinct in the Atlantic for 200 years, spotted off New England

nantucket Oct 30, 2023

Video shows truck slamming into historic Nantucket fountain, driving off

nantucket Aug 13, 2023

Fisherman missing off Nantucket, Coast Guard leading search

This article tagged under:

nantucket
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us