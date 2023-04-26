Student Sprays Mace at School in Milford: 7 Hospitalized, Building Evacuated

A school was evacuated in Milford, Massachusetts, Wednesday after a substance was sprayed inside, the district's superintendent said.

Seven people, students and staff at Stacy Middle School, were sprayed by the substance, identified as mace, and taken to the hospital as a precaution, Milford Public Schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said. Students were expected to be an hour late getting home.

The mace was sprayed in the school's lobby, near the library, according to McIntyre.

Several ambulances were seen at the school and scores of students were seen outside the building — classes were canceled.

Milford police noted that a hazmat team was at the school and that officials were working to reunite students with their parents. An organized dismissal was underway at Memorial Elementary School.

"I appreciate your patience and I understand the fear, unease, and upset these situations can cause," McIntyre said in a statement, noting that he'll release more information later Wednesday.