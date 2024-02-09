MISSING PERSON: 15-year-old missing from Waltham

Esvin Vazquez Cordova, 15, was last seen near Hagar Street on Thursday evening

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Waltham MA Police Department

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing teen.

Esvin Vazquez Cordova, 15, was last seen near Hagar Street on Thursday evening. He is described as 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He's known to frequent the Gardencrest area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3607.

No other details were immediately available.

https://www.facebook.com/WalthamMAPolice/posts/798874895600350?ref=embed_post

