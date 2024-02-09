MISSING PERSON: 15-year-old missing from Waltham

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing teen.

Esvin Vazquez Cordova, 15, was last seen near Hagar Street on Thursday evening. He is described as 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He's known to frequent the Gardencrest area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3607.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

https://www.facebook.com/WalthamMAPolice/posts/798874895600350?ref=embed_post