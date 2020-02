Mookie Betts thanked Boston for nine years as a Red Sox in a video highlight he tweeted Monday morning.

"You were great to me Boston," Betts says in the video. "The way you welcomed me in like family."

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years.



Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

The video montage also includes footage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he will begin the 2020 season.

"Though the jersey will change, the mindset will not," Betts says in the video.