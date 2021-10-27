Local

Maine

More Than 75% of Eligible Maine Residents Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinations for children younger than 12 are expected to potentially become available early in November.

NECN

More than 75% of Maine’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 70% of the entire population is fully vaccinated, state data said Wednesday. That figure includes residents too young to get shots. Vaccinations for children younger than 12 are expected to potentially become available early in November.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There is still some geographic disparity in the state’s vaccination rates. Nearly 90% of eligible people are vaccinated in Cumberland County, but the rate is as low as 64% in more rural counties such as Piscataquis and Somerset, state records said. However, the state has one of the highest rates in the country as a whole.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said Monday that residents should get a flu shot as well because “it’s more important than ever to take care of your health and keep the people you love safe.”

More Maine stories

Maine 13 hours ago

Maine Health Department to Take New Child Protection Steps

Maine 21 hours ago

Maine Island and Compound Sells for $7 Million

vaccines Oct 26

UMaine Tells Over 100 Students Get Vaccinated, Tested or Be Disenrolled

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineCOVID-19vaccination ratesGovernor Janet Mills
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us