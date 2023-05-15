Motorcyclist Dead After Crashing Into Telephone Pole in Weymouth

A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a telephone pole in Weymouth, Massachusetts, according to police in the South Shore .

The Weymouth Police Department got several 911 calls about the crash, which happened on Charles Street, just after 11 p.m. Saturday, a news release about the incident said.

The driver of the motorcycle hit a telephone pole and was thrown from the bike, according to police. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The crash is being investigated by Weymouth police, as well as Massachusetts State Police.

The name of the man killed has not been released yet.