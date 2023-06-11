Motorcyclist dead after fleeing police, crashing into vehicle in Hyannis

Police on Cape Cod say a motorcyclist died Sunday after evading a traffic stop and colliding with another vehicle in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Barnstable police say an officer attempted to pull a motorcycle over for a traffic violation on Route 28 near Garden Lane in Hyannis around 1:41 p.m. but the motorcyclist fled north on Bearse's Way.

Moments later, the motorcycle crashed into a car on Bearse's Way near Enterprise Road, according to police. The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead; his name has not been released.

The driver whose car was struck by the fleeing motorcycle suffered minor injuries, police added.

The intersection where the crash occurred was blocked off by yellow police tape to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Police did not say what the motorcyclist was initially being pulled over for, or if officers were pursuing him at the time of the crash. An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council crash reconstruction team.

