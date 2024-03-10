Motorcyclist flown to hospital after serious crash in Wenham

A man was seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed Sunday afternoon in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Wenham police say a 911 call was made around 3:50 p.m. reporting a motorcycle crash in the area of 52 Grapevine Road.

First responders found a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with the male operator suffering from apparent serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was flown by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center. There was no immediate update on his condition, or any word on what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.