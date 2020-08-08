Local

New Hampshire

Motorcyclist Killed in New Hampshire Crash Saturday

Nashua police responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection around midnight

By Josh Sullivan

police lights
NBC10

A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Nashua early Saturday morning.

Nashua police responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Lake Street and Chestnut Street around 12:10 a.m. Shortly after officers arrived, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the two occupants of the car involved were injured, and they are both cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Local

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Officials Urge Public to Avoid NH Church Linked to COVID Cases

2 hours ago

As Teachers Prepare for School Year, Baker Cautious On Remote-Only Learning

"At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol contributed to this collision," a statement from police said.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNashuamotorcyclist crash
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us