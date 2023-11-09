MS-13 member charged in 2010 killing under Chelsea bridge, feds say

A suspected MS-13 gang member was arrested Wednesday in the killing of a man under a Massachusetts bridge in 2010, authorities said, after investigators matched his voice to a recording in which he allegedly acknowledged he took part in the killing.

Adam Rodriguez, 33, was indicted Wednesday on a racketeering conspiracy, or RICO, charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts announced Thursday. He's alleged to have taken part in the killing of a man from Allston under a bridge in Chelsea on Dec. 18, 2010, along with other members of MS-13.

Rodriguez appeared in federal court Wednesday and was held pending a hearing next week, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The recording that led to Rodriguez' arrest allegedly comes from an MS-13 meeting where he acknowledged his part in the killing and was beaten by other gang members for 13 seconds for leaving the state without approval after the killing, prosecutors said. Rodriguez is suspected of taking part in other attempted murders after the Chelsea killing, though prosecutors didn't share more information about them.

MS-13, also known as La Mara Salvatrucha, is a violent organized crime group that originated in Los Angeles and developed in El Salvador.