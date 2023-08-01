Local

Maynard

Multiple car break-ins reported in Maynard

Maynard police said the break-ins occurred in the area of Randall Road and Charles Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

car theft thief 10312015

Multiple motor vehicle break-ins were reported overnight in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Maynard police say they are investigating the string of break-ins that occurred in the area of Randall Road and Charles Street.

Officers will be continuously checking the area and following up with residents who believe their vehicle was broken into. People in town are reminded to lock and and secure their vehicles, especially at night.

Anyone in the surrounding area who has a security camera or RING doorbell that captured any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. is asked to call police at 978-897-1011, ext. 1338.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police thanked residents for their cooperation.

This article tagged under:

MaynardMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us