Multiple crashes reported, 1 person killed due to icy conditions in Vermont

Authorities responded to multiple crashes in Vermont due to snow and icy conditions on Tuesday, including one fatal crash between a car and a bus in Killington.

Vermont State Police said 71-year-old Mark Candon of Rutland was driving on Route 4 when he crossed the center lane and went into the path of a Marble Valley Regional Transit bus, according to WPTZ.

Candon was declared dead at the scene while the driver of the bus and a passenger were transported with minor injuries, according to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

Then on Tuesday night, part of Interstate 89 was closed temporarily due to icy conditions.

Vermont State Police said there were many vehicles stopped in the right lane and one car overturned around 10 p.m., WPTZ reports.

Police said a trooper responding to the crash was rear ended by a tractor-trailer that then slid and hit one of the stopped vehicles.

Another driver was then sideswiped by the tractor-trailer, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.