Multiple residents injured in late-night apartment fire in Providence

The blaze started around 11:30 p.m. in the apartments above Uncle Ben's Liquor Store on Douglas Avenue

By Marc Fortier

Multiple residents were injured when a fire broke out in an apartment building in Providence, Rhode Island, overnight.

Providence firefighters were called to the apartments above Uncle Ben's Liquor Store on Douglas Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire, according to WJAR.

When they got there, heavy flames were already showing from multiple floors of the building.

Some residents had to be taken to area hospitals, though firefighters didn't say exactly how many.

“When crews arrived the first, second, and third were showing fire. There were occupants that needed to be pulled out of the building and were taken to the hospital by rescue,” Providence Fire Battalion Chief Joe Paiva said.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The building is believed to have sustained major damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

