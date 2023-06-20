Multiple rifles stolen from Vermont home

Multiple AR-15s were stolen from a Morgan, Vermont, home last week and now Vermont State Police are investigating.
The robbery occurred June 13 sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
According to the complaint, among the guns stolen were a S&W Shield plus pistol with a green laser attachment, Palmetto State Armory AR-15 with a Vortex scope and muzzle brake and a 16-inch AR-15-style rifle.
The Vermont State Police are urging anyone with information to report it to officials immediately.
