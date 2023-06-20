Local

Vermont

Multiple rifles stolen from Vermont home

Officials are urging anyone with information on the burglary to come forward

By Sophia Pargas

NECN

Multiple AR-15s were stolen from a Morgan, Vermont, home last week and now Vermont State Police are investigating.

The robbery occurred June 13 sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

According to the complaint, among the guns stolen were a S&W Shield plus pistol with a green laser attachment, Palmetto State Armory AR-15 with a Vortex scope and muzzle brake and a 16-inch AR-15-style rifle.

The Vermont State Police are urging anyone with information to report it to officials immediately.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

VermontVermont State Policerobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us