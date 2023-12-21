Nativity scene on Boston Common vandalized, spray-painted with ‘Jesus was Palestinian' message

Boston police say they are investigating after a nativity scene in the Boston Common Public Garden was vandalized overnight.

A photo from the scene Thursday morning showed a large nativity scene, with "Jesus was Palestinian" written in white spray paint on the front of the wooden platform that supports the nativity scene. The graffiti had already been painted over as of 9 a.m.

Police said they received a call shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday reporting the vandalism. They said the incident remains under investigation.

It wasn't immediately known who is responsible for setting up and maintaining the nativity scene.