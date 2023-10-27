NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards honored as 2023 ‘New Englander of the Year'

NBC10 Boston/WBTS and NECN anchor Latoyia Edwards was honored Thursday night as a 2023 "New Englander of the Year" by The New England Council.

The New England Council, the nation’s oldest regional business association, honored a total of four respected leaders as ‘New Englanders of the Year’ at its 2023 Annual Celebration on Thursday at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport.

Edwards was honored alongside Dr. Jim O’Connell, president, Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program; Pamela D.A. Reeve, chair of the board, American Tower Corporation; and the Honorable Martin J. Walsh, executive director, NHL Players Association.

"To each and every wonderful member of the New England Council, you will never ever know how much joy and how much pride you've bestowed upon me with this out-of-this world recognition, I am extremely humbled and so deeply grateful," Edwards said as she kicked off her acceptance speech following a long standing ovation as she walked onstage. "To my fellow honorees... you are simply outstanding, thank you for dedicating your lives to improving our planet, to improving our people, and to improving our New England."

Edwards shared with the crowd that she operates under the mantra, "everyone's story matters and don't be afraid to answer uncomfortable questions," saying that mantra has stayed with her since her first exposure to a reporter at just 8 years old when she was growing up in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Edwards called her acceptance speech the hardest she's ever had to write because her mom, who died in February 2022, was not in the crowd cheering her on.

"Her tireless investment of unconditional love and passion are a huge part of why I stand here tonight," Edwards said through tears. "Arnita Simone Davis, I speak your name, and I share this award with you!"

Edwards thanked her family for being there for her, including her dad for teaching her kindness, affection, and hardwork. She also thanked her husband Jesse for taking care of their family whether she's doing blizzard coverage or debate prep, working the morning shift or the night shift.

She addressed her two kids, saying, "To my exceptional 17-year-old daughter Nina, little girl I stand here tonight to make you proud. I stand here tonight to let you and your precious, delicious little brother Eli know that the world is truly yours."

In closing, Edwards said, "To the members of the New England Council, thank you for seeing me, for truly seeing me. This is just the beginning. I promise to carry the mantle of 60+ years of excellent leadership that is synonymous with the title New Englander of the year."

A New England native, Edwards joined NBC10 Boston and NECN in 2005. During her tenure as a health reporter and weekend, evening and now morning news anchor, she has told the most important stories and highlighted the critical issues facing the region. She has moderated political debates, field-anchored live news events, and secured exclusive one-on-one interviews.

A Dorchester native and graduate of Emerson College, she volunteers with a number of local organizations, and regularly serves as emcee of charity events. The Emmy Award-winner has earned several accolades for her professional accomplishments and commitment to the community.

The New England Council’s Board of Directors selected this year’s honorees based on their commitment to the community, distinguished careers and countless contributions to the region and the nation. The "New Englander of the Year" awards are presented each year by The New England Council. First presented in 1964, over the years the award has been presented to members of Congress, Cabinet Secretaries, CEOs of some of the region’s most well-known and respected organizations, and a variety of other cultural and philanthropic leaders.

The 2023 annual celebration co-chairs are Cain Hayes, president & CEO of Point32Health, and Katherine Craven, chief administrative and financial officer, Babson College.