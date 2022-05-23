Local

Maine

New Details About What Led to Fatal Shooting of Maine Toddler

Court documents show that the shooter was the victim's uncle

NEWS CENTER Maine

A Maine man who fatally shot his toddler niece did so after getting into a fight with the child’s father over a shirt, police said.

The girl, Octavia Huber Young, died Saturday after the shooting in Wells. Police said the man who shot Octavia, 19-year-old Andrew Huber Young, got into a fight with his brother over the shirt, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Police said the man was thrown out of his house by his parents and returned shortly after 4 p.m. and started shooting. The man injured his brother and father and killed Octavia, police said. The brother and father were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

Get updates on what's happening in the New England region to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Court records about the shooting became available on Monday. Andrew Huber Young was charged with murder on Sunday and was being held without bail at a county jail. Police said he is expected to face additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

It was unclear if he had hired a defense attorney.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting along with the Wells Police Department. An autopsy is expected to be conducted in the coming days.

More Maine stories

Maine 7 hours ago

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Pummels Maine During Sunday's Storms

Maine May 22

Vacancies Effectively Shut Down Small Maine Town

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineFatal Shootingwells
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us