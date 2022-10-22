New Details Expected on Deadly Plane Crash in Keene, NH, Neighborhood

An unknown number of people who were on board a plane were killed when it crashed into a building in Keene, New Hampshire, the city said Friday night.

Officials are expected to provide updates on the incident at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash into a multifamily building on Main Street.

A building burned after being hit by a small plane in Keene, New Hampshire.

"There were no injuries at the multifamily building," the city said in a Facebook post. "Unfortunately those on the plane have perished."

The city added that the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified of the plane crash.

A fire broke out after a plane crashed Friday night in Keene, New Hampshire.

Keene Police Capt. Steve Tenney said emergency crews were called to an explosion and fire, subsequently learning a plane had gone into the building.

"At this time, we don't know about the occupants of the plane, how many there are," Tenney said.

He added that the aircraft was a small, single-engine plane.

"We can confirm that there was a plane into the building and that no one in the house itself were injured, so there were no ground injuries, there were no transports."

Earlier Friday evening, Swanzey police said on Facebook that people are being asked to stay clear of lower Main Street in Keene.

"First responders are on scene of a plane crash with building fire," they said.

Marlborough police also posted to Facebook about the plane crash into a building on lower Main Street, saying the building is well involved with fire and people should avoid Route 12 near Hope Chapel.

Footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger showed heavy smoke at 9 p.m., more than two hours after the crash was reported.

Southwest New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid, which dispatches for numerous area police and fire departments, said the reported plane crash into a building was on lower Main Street and that the building is on fire.

