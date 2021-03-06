‘Help Is on the Way': New England Politicians React to Senate's Passage of COVID-19 Relief Bill

After working through the night, the Senate has narrowly approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The bill heads back to the House next week, where it will need final approval before it is sent to Biden's desk for his signature.

The approval is an important win for Democrats, as the package includes $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, $300 per-week jobless benefits and $350 billion in state aid.

After a night filled with amendments, largely proposed by Republicans, senators approved the package by a 50-49 party-line vote.

Politicians from across New England reacted to the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Despite Republican opposition, Democrats delivered on our promise to the American people with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. This bill is a life raft for millions of people and will help prevent a disastrous wave of foreclosures, hunger, unemployment, and death. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 6, 2021

This is just the start of what Congress can do for working families. We must raise the minimum wage to $15/hr. We need to invest in infrastructure, k-12 education, and a clean energy economy. I’ll fight with every tool in the toolbox to help our families and economy recover. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 6, 2021

The #AmericanRescuePlan is the most comprehensive COVID relief to date. It will help hospitals stay open, small biz keep staff on payroll, families afford their bills, cities & towns address urgent local needs, enhance vaccine distribution & more. The House must now move swiftly. https://t.co/ZUTw3beXWz — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) March 6, 2021

Help is on the way to Rhode Island.



The need right now is enormous, and the American Rescue Plan meets the moment. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 6, 2021

The American people are hurting, and this comprehensive plan goes a long way to addressing the myriad crises that we face. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 6, 2021

Today, we are beginning to restore faith in our government amongst our people. They are hurting, and we are responding. pic.twitter.com/nUS7ejQrvo — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 6, 2021

The Senate has now joined the House in passing the Rescue Plan, which would bring significant federal resources to support our state, our municipalities, and schools and universities. This plan will make sure that Connecticut has the opportunity to build back better. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 6, 2021