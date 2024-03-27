New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster won't seek reelection

Rep. Annie Kuster will not be seeking reelection in November, the New Hampshire Democrat announced Wednesday.

"We all have a role to play in standing up for what we believe in, advocating for a better future, and pursuing the change that we want to see. I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever — I will not be seeking re-election in 2024," Kuster wrote in a statement.

She said she would stay through the end of her term in January 2025.

The Democrat was first elected to Congress 12 years ago and represents New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.

Kuster is the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force, the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence and the chair of the New Democrat Coalition, which she said she'll continue to lead.

"This work has been many things — rewarding, frustrating, inspiring, and challenging. But, more than anything, it has been an honor," said Kuster. "As your congresswoman, I have had the chance to meet directly with the people who make New Hampshire such an incredible place to live, work, and raise a family."