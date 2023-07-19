New Hampshire

21-year-old critically injured in Hudson, NH crash

The driver, Alex Giordano, allegedly suffered life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash

By William Reed

Hudson Police Department

A 21-year-old man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, according to police.

Alex Giordano, 21, of Londonderry, was driving in a 2020 Hyundai Sonata, traveling southbound on Robinson Road in Hudson around 4:43 p.m. at the time of the crash.

Giordano allegedly collided with a utility pole at the area of Robinson Road near Christine Drive. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said Giordano suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was trapped in the vehicle until emergency crews arrived. Police then used equipment to free Giordano and immediately began treating his injuries.

Giordano was taken to a local hospital before being moved to a Boston area hospital, police said.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated by the Hudson Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Any witnesses with information can contact Hudson police at 603-886-6011.

