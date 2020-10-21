Local

Community

New Hampshire Group Says Main Streets Need Preservation

Main streets in NH are in dire need of investment

NBC 5 News

The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance is adding the state's main streets to this year's list of "Seven to Save," which highlights vulnerable historic resources.

In announcing this year's list on Tuesday, the alliance said main streets are vital to the economic and social well-being of New Hampshire.

The restrictions and changes imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic this year have magnified the challenges main streets face, from theaters to sacred places to retail, dining and lodging establishments, the alliance said. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Main street investment, especially in historic buildings and streetscapes, helps define communities, encourage community pride and engagement, attract families and tourists, and foster creative expression, the group said. The main streets and the six other structures being recognized this year need investment to become viable community assets again, it said. 

"We need these places to survive and thrive," said Nicholas Mitchell, chair of the board of directors of the Preservation Alliance. "These landmarks are the heart and soul of our daily life and feel even more important during these uncertain times."

Historic structures on this year's list are the Judge Ripley House, Colebrook; St. Joseph Church, Laconia; Langdon Congregational Church, Langdon; Mont Vernon Town Hall, Mont Vernon; Tilton Island Park Bridge, Tilton; and the Gasholder Building, Concord.

More New Hampshire News

Decision 2020 12 hours ago

During NH Campaign Stop, Pence Claims Coronavirus Vaccine Is ‘Weeks Away'

New Hampshire 22 hours ago

Police Give New Details on Man Who Fired Gun in NH Shopping Plaza

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CommunityNew Hampshire
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us