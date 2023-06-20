New Hampshire man charged in Jan. 6 riot

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection to the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Zachary Ackerman, 22, of Salem, New Hampshire, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and theft of government property.

Ackerman made his first appearance Tuesday in New Hampshire.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Ackerman was among a mob illegally massed on Capitol grounds. Court records say that Ackerman found a U.S. Capitol Police helmet and put it on. Later in the day, while wearing the helmet, Ackerman is accused of throwing a water bottle toward the entrance to the tunnel, where a line of police officers was positioned.

Prosecutors say that Ackerman called the helmet his “war trophy” and took it back with him back to New Hampshire. The FBI found the helmet at Ackerman’s home in June 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

This brings the total number of people FBI Boston has arrested from its area of responsibility, which includes Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, to 25.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Boston Division and the FBI Washington Field Office.